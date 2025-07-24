New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh hit out against the BJP and alleged that houses and shops of people from Purvanchal and Bihar living in Delhi are being demolished.

He said that those who were removing people from Bihar to Delhi would be removed by the people of Bihar during the upcoming polls in the state.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh Rejects Opposition Adjournment Notices to Discuss Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation.

Sanjay Singh said, "Houses and shops of Purvanchali and Bihari people living in Delhi are being demolished. We have protested against that. Samajwadi Party MPs from Purvanchal have also supported our protest. We stand with the people of Delhi who are suffering. We stand with people of Purvanchal. Those who are removing people of Bihar in Delhi, people of Bihar will remove such people during the Bihar polls, this is why we are protesting."

Earlier, Sanjay Singh submitted an Adjournment motion on Wednesday to draw attention to and hold a discussion on the humanitarian crisis arising from the forceful eviction in the national capital, New Delhi.

Also Read | Anil Ambani-Linked Properties Raided in Mumbai: ED Probes Over 35 Premises, 50 Companies in INR 3,000 Crore Yes Bank Fraud.

In his letter, the AAP MP claimed that the eviction of a large number of women, children, disabled and elderly after the Lok Sabha elections, and before the formation of the newly elected central government, highlighted the contradiction between the promises made by the government and its actions.

Singh in his letter further stated that the demolishment of the homes of the people not only violated Articles 21 and 14 of the Constitution but also reflected the "insensitivity and brutality" of the government.

"Such evictions in Delhi, especially in Khajuri Khas and nearby areas, are creating a situation of emergency, where humanitarian values, civil liberties, and natural justice are being trampled upon," he wrote in his letter.

Earlier on July 20, Sanjay Singh after an all-party meeting in an attack on the central government had raised the issue of domestic and international issues and demanded clarification.

One of the major issues Singh flagged was the demolition drive in Delhi. "Slums were demolished in Delhi, and I have raised this issue, and the government should stop it," he said. He also highlighted the plight of people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Purvanchal who earn their livelihood by setting up small cart-based shops. "You have ruined their lives... I will raise this issue," Singh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)