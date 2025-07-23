Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress MLA Anuradha Rana has appealed to the Himachal Pradesh government to provide a special flood relief package for the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, saying the current compensation for natural disasters is inadequate.

Rana, who represents Lahaul-Spiti in the state Assembly, also urged tourists to strictly follow weather and administrative advisories before travelling to remote parts of the district.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, she said she would meet the Chief Minister to request an increase in compensation for affected residents.

"Our tribal district has received unusually low compensation in past calamities. The existing ex-gratia amounts are insufficient and not justifiable. I am meeting the Chief Minister today and will request him to enhance the compensation norms so that affected people get adequate relief," she said.

She highlighted recent cloudburst incidents in Khurik and Rangrik villages in Spiti valley.

"Cloudbursts occurred at two to three locations yesterday, leading to a sudden surge of water in the villages. Debris entered residential areas, damaging houses and agricultural fields. Two houses have sustained major damage. Standing crops have been destroyed in many fields due to the debris flow," she added.

Emergency response teams were deployed soon after the incident was reported.

"As soon as we received the information, the administration reached the site. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the roads first, and now the debris is being cleaned from affected homes," she said. A detailed damage assessment report is expected by this evening.

Rana also mentioned a flood-like situation in the Shasha Nala area, though damage there was less severe.

"On the banks of the Chandra Bhaga river, due to soil erosion and flooding, several fields were washed away, causing further agricultural losses," she added.

She stressed that there had been no loss of human life and that relief efforts were ongoing.

"We are appealing to the people to stay calm. There was no loss of human life, which is a big relief. Basic relief materials, including ration and other essentials, are being provided. Panchayat members and our party workers are on the ground assisting locals in coordination with the administration," Rana said.

The MLA also appealed to tourists to act responsibly amid unpredictable weather conditions.

"I appeal to all tourists planning to visit Lahaul-Spiti to strictly adhere to advisories issued by the Meteorological Department and local administration before entering remote areas," she said.

"Although key tourist zones are currently safe, travellers must exercise caution and preferably wait for conditions to stabilise before heading into remote terrain," she added.

Rana confirmed that she had recently toured the Lahaul side of the district and planned to visit Spiti Valley within the next two days.

"Such natural events create panic, even when there is minimal loss of life. That's why we are urging tourists to be alert and responsible. We are also engaging with the government to ensure the compensation packages are revised to reflect the actual extent of damages," she said. (ANI)

