Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) Presiding over the closing ceremony of the week-long International Shivratri Fair in Mandi on Tuesday,

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said fairs and festivals of the hill state were unique in their own ways.

Also Read | Aligarh Shocker: Man Rapes 9-Year-Old by Luring Her with Snacks, Bludgeons Her to Death With Brick.

He said the rich colours of tradition witnessed during these festivals should be preserved for posterity.

"These are a part of our lives as celebrating them never brings negativity to our minds," the governor said.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: India Starts Evacuation of Its Citizens from Ukraine’s Sumy to Poltava.

"Culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs, and aspirations, besides defining our national identity," Arlekar said, adding that fairs and festivals provide new energy to the people.

The governor earlier paid obeisance at the Madhorai temple and also participated in the Jaleb Shobha Yatra. He participated in the 'Bhoj' as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)