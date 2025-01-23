Shimla, Jan 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla received traces of snow, while light showers were witnessed in Sundernagar and Jubbarhatti, suburbs of Shimla city, the local Met office said on Thursday.

A cold wave was experienced in the lower areas of Una and Berthin, with dense fog reducing visibility to 50 meters in Bilaspur, as mainly dry weather prevailed across the state in the past 24 hours since Wednesday evening.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: Results of 70th Combined Preliminary Examination Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

The local Meteorological office predicted light rain and snow in isolated places in the middle and high hills of the state on Thursday and issued a yellow warning for a cold wave in Una and Hamirpur districts.

The department also predicted dense fog in Bilaspur and Mandi districts during the early morning and late-night hours on January 23 and 24.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires Standard Chartered India's Personal Loan Business for INR 3,330 Crore.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded the coldest night at a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Una, at 26.2 degrees Celsius, was the hottest during the day.

The state received an average of 14.7 mm of rain from January 1 to 23, compared to the normal rainfall of 57.3 mm, showing a deficit of 74 percent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)