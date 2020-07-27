Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The Congress's Haryana unit on Monday staged a protest in Panchkula, alleging that the BJP is trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The protest was held against the "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional" actions of the BJP to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in Rajasthan, state Congress president Kumari Selja said.

The country is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of taking the people of this country out of this crisis, the BJP is engaged in plotting the fall of Congress governments in states, many Congress MLAs at the protest site alleged.

"Democracy, our institutions and democratically elected governments are constantly being attacked by the BJP by misuse of power," one of the protestors said.

MLAs Shamsher Singh Gogi, Pradeep Chaudhary, Varun Chaudhary, former minister Ashok Arora, were among others present at the protest, as per a party statement.

“On one hand, the country is suffering from the corona pandemic, countrymen are suffering from severe economic crisis, unemployment is at its peak, small businesses are on the verge of closure. But the BJP government at the Centre is engaged in a conspiracy to topple Congress governments,” Arora alleged.

