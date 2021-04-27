Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Haryana recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths as 84 people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, even as 11,931 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 4,47,754.

So far, the infection has claimed 3,926 lives in the state.

According to a Health Department bulletin, 10 each died in Gurgaon and Hisar, nine in Ambala, eight each in Rohtak and Jind, seven in Fatehabad and six in Bhiwani district.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (3,684), Faridabad (1,330), Sonipat (940), Karnal (725), Hisar (642), Sirsa (621), Panipat (564) and Jind (561).

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state was 84,129. So far, 3,59,699 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 80.33 per cent, the bulletin said.

