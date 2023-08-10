Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Wednesday recovered a huge cache of arms, which includes more than 165 weapons, gunpowder, and other armaments, from Odisha's Similipal, officials said.

“There is recovery of large cache of arms which includes more than 165 weapons, gunpowder and other armaments. I think it is a huge success…," Sunil Kumar Bansal, DGP Odisha said.

Also Read | Telangana: Former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammed Azharuddin Faces Protest From Congress Workers in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Constituency (Watch Video).

According to the DGP, these weapons have been recovered in the last few weeks from the reserve forest area of Similipal.

Earlier on July 11, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a huge cache of explosives from Gampakonda forest near Marigetta village in the Malkangiri district of Odisha.

Also Read | Rajkumar Singh Kidnapping Case: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Eknath Shinde Faction MLA Prakash Surve’s Son Raj Surve and Others for Abducting Businessman From Goregaon for Ransom.

The Naxal arms dump was detected during a search operation in the area launched on the basis of a specific information, officials said, adding that the cache comprised electric detonators, gelatin sticks, whistles and hand grenades.

"BSF has been carrying out relentless Operations in highly Naxal-affected districts of Malkangiri and Koraput in South Odisha. Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on evergrowing dominance of Security Forces," read an official statement by the BSF.

"Electric detonators, 25 Nos., Safety fuse, 4 Bdls (1 Bdl approx. 4.5 Mtrs), Gelatin sticks 108 Nos, Improvised Hand grenade 20 Nos. (Additional filling cap 11 Nos.), Naxal's synthetic belt, 10 Nos Stars (Rank) & whistles, 9 Pairs and 9 Whistles, Naxal's literature, 2 Books, 1 cast iron hand press machine was recovered," the force added in its statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)