New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Remembering Pandit Jasraj's unparalleled contribution to classical Indian music, President Ram Nath Konvid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar and others in the music industry condoled the death the classical Indian vocalist at the age of 90.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jerse, US.

The President said he was sad to hear about Pandit Jasraj's passing away.

"Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs,” the President said in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle.

PM Modi said Pandit Jasraj's death had created a huge void in the Indian cultural sphere.

“The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted

Celebrating Jasraj's storied legacy spanning almost eight decades, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu credited the music maestro for creating timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music.

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who was Pandit Jasraj's favourite singer, said she was devastated by the death of the music legend.

“I am devastated by the news of demise of great classical vocalist and worshiper of goddess Saraswati, Sangeet Marthand Pandit Jasraj ji. May his soul rest in peace,” Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter.

Vocalist Madhup Mudgal called Pandit Jasraj the last of the five pillars of Indian classical music.

"He was one of the greatest singers of our country. I always considered him one of the five pillars of Indian classical music - Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Kumar Gandharva, Mallikarjun Mansur, Kishori Amonkar, and Pandit Jasraj. We have lost an irreplaceable artiste today," Mudgal told PTI.

Padma Shri awardee vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar remembered him as an artiste who made classical music popular among the youth.

"He established his own gharana and made classical music popular among the new generation. He created the next generation of listener at a time when classical music was losing its touch. There rarely comes an artiste with such an influence on the public," Kashalkar said.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said Pandit Jasraj's "passing away marks the end of an era in the world of music".

"I shared so many festivals with Jasraj bhai right from the sixties. He gave a different dimension to vocal music. His musical approach and genius endeared him to the planet. His legacy lives on timelessly. I will miss him immensely both musically and personally! May his soul rest in peace!," Khan wrote in a Facebook post.

From Indian popular and Bollywood music industry, veteran singer Asha Bhosle, composer AR Rahman, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, Sufi and Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and Adnan Sami among others paid homage to Pandit Jasraj.

Bhosle said in Pandit Jasraj's death she has lost a big brother and she would always remember his “childlike demeanor”.

"I have lost someone who was extremely fond of me, I have lost a big brother indeed! Sangeet ka sooraj doob gaya… I will always remember his childlike demeanor. May his soul rest in peace,” the singer said in a statement.

Rahman said the singing legend's death was a monumental loss for the music.

“Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family,” he posted on social media.

Sami, who composed the song “Vaada tumse hai vaada” crooned by Jasraj for 2008 movie “1920”, said the veteran was full of love and his demise has left him “musically orphaned”.

"I am devastated by the news. For me, he was like the light of music. Today there is a certain darkness that has come about in the world of music,” the singer-composer told PTI.

“He encouraged me always and gave me a lot of confidence. I always felt I had his blessing on me. I feel musically orphaned by his demise. He has left a huge treasure of music for us all for which we will be forever grateful. His music will always be immortal,” he added.

Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar said a “huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today”.

“My heart felt condolence to Pandit Jasraj ‘s family . I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessing all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying,”Akhtar added.

Composer Vishal Dadlani said, “#RIPPanditJasraj indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars”.

Mahadevan said the news of Jasraj's demise has left him “devasatated”.

“Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension. A big void in the world of Indian Classical music. His music will live on in this planet,” he wrote.

Mehndi said in Jasraj's death India has lost another gem.

“Hindustani music maestro- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri- Pt. Jasraj passed away in the US a short while ago. India has lost another gem, one of the rarest!” the singer posted on the microblogging site.

Singer Kavita Seth said Jasraj's music will “will remain and flourish in our hearts”.

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman Saregama, said, “Pandit Jasraj was a legend and for our family like an elder. We and all of Saregama will miss him immensely.”

