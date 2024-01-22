Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 22 (ANI): Amidst the rising cases of human-elephant conflict in Odisha, the state government has requested the Tamil Nadu forest department to supply four 'Kumki' elephants to chase away wild jumbos straying into human habitats.

Additional Chief Secretary of Forest, Environment, Climate Change, Satyabrata Sahu, wrote in the letter, "In recent years, we have been facing significant challenges in mitigating human-elephant conflicts. Your help in getting trained Kumki elephants would greatly assist us in addressing these conflicts effectively and humanely."

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Increase Import Duty on Domestic Paper, Paperboards to 25% in Budget, Says IPMA.

"Kumki elephants can be deployed strategically to help us manage and drive wild elephants, thereby reducing damage to crops, human habitations, and the potential loss of both human and elephant lives," it added.

These elephants can also be deployed for forest patrolling and rescue operations. Understanding that Tamil Nadu has a successful and commendable programme in place whereby Kumki elephants are trained and utilised for wildlife conservation purposes, I would request you to provide us with four Kumki elephants for deployment in the conflict-prone areas of Odisha, it added.

Also Read | Laser, Light Show Organised at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya After Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla (See Pics and Videos).

These elephants will serve as an invaluable asset to our state's wildlife organisation, aiding our efforts to minimise conflicts and safeguard both human and wildlife interests.

"It is also requested that the mahouts taking care of those Kumki elephants may also be deputed along with the elephants, providing only initial handholding support to our local mahouts to get them acquainted with those 'kumki' elephants," added the letter.

"In light of urgency and magnitude of the human-elephant conflict issue in Odisha, I would like to request your prompt consideration of this proposal. Your support will significantly contribute to our ongoing conservation efforts and prove instrumental in mitigating wildlife conflicts in Odisha," it added.

Kumki is a term used in India for trained captive Asian elephants used in operations to trap wild elephants, sometimes to rescue or to provide medical treatment to an injured or trapped wild elephant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)