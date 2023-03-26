Etah (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A woman has lodged a complaint against three people, including her husband, for torturing and forcing her to undergo abortion, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Jaithara police station area, had eloped with Neelesh, a resident of Kasganj district and married him on September 16, 2022 at the Arya Samaj temple in Mainpuri against the wishes of her family.

In her complaint, she said her husband used to beat her up, and also pressured her to have relationship with his brothers.

She also alleged that when she became pregnant, she was forced to undergo an abortion.

Jaithara Station House Officer (SHO) Ramendra Shukla said that based on the complaint filed by the woman, a case has been registered against three people, including her husband Neelesh, under sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter is being probed, the SHO said.

