Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday renewed his party's demand for immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have not set a firm timeline for its implementation.

Accusing the BJP of engaging in “vindictive politics” aimed at targeting and defaming the Gandhi family and the Congress, Hussain said they will not be cowed down by it.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had announced when statehood would be restored. Why then they are not restoring the statehood when newly elected government is in place now?" he asked.

Hussain said the Congress intends to write directly to the prime minister to press its demand.

Also Read | Electronics Manufacturing Growth: Industry Sees Growth in 10 Years, Creates 25 Lakh Jobs, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge might write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters here.

The Congress leader questioned the continuing delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had always said statehood must be restored. Now that the government is in place, why is there a delay? We have already protested and we will continue to fight for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood,” he said.

Hussain asserted the Congress will continue to press for the promised restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our party launched a campaign on this issue. We went to every district, campaigned vigorously and asked the government -- when will you restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir?" he said.

Hussain, the AICC general secretary and in-charge of J&K Affairs, further said that the party would sustain its pressure both on the streets and inside Parliament.

“We will continue to fight on this issue, raising it everywhere — on the streets and in Parliament. We have raised it in the House, brought it up during successive budget sessions and passed resolutions to highlight it. We will exert full pressure on the Central government so that it restores statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. This is our commitment to people,” he told reporters here.

Responding to questions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Congress leader slammed it as built purely on lies.

"First, they unleashed a disinformation campaign nationwide on it. All the government-friendly media echoed it so loudly that even the common man came to believe everything was wrong. I have served as a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and when we asked questions and requested data on this bill, they had no answers," he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the Supreme Court, Hussain said, "The very questions we raised in the JPC are now being asked by the Supreme Court. Under pressure, the government sought more time. The Supreme Court issued an interim order."

Challenging the oft-repeated assertion by the Centre that terrorism has ended in the Union Territory, Hussain said, “The Central government keeps claiming that militancy in Jammu & Kashmir is over, that people live in peace and prosperity, and that development is booming. But when we ask for the figures, they have none — and often peddle outright lies."

The Congress leader expressed concern over rising terrorism in the region.

"If everything is truly fine, why has militancy been increasing here since 2023, with an increase in many areas? Those responsible for defence and security must explain why militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is on the upswing," Hussain said.

"In Parliament, the government claims terrorism is under control, but infiltration attempts continue and 50 people have died. Terrorism, especially in the Jammu region, is increasing," he added.

The Congress MP further criticized the government and said "you cannot mislead the people of India with false statistics and statements — you owe them an answer”.

Hussain also demanded accountability for alleged financial irregularities.

“Many cases of people's money being looted in Jammu and Kashmir have come up. We want a proper inquiry. We have pledged to ensure that anyone involved in looting public funds is brought to justice — no one will be spared," he said.

To strengthen the party across India, Hussain said the Congress will experiment from district levels to above levels based on several new measures, which came up during the discussion at various levels in the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)