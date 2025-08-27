Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 27 (ANI): Bal Yuva Mandal Hyderabad will unveil a cricket-themed Ganesh idol at their pandal in Hindinagar, Goshamahal, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, showcasing a unique blend of sports and spirituality.

The theme of the pandal is dedicated to the Indian cricket team's triumph at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: Death Toll in Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine Reaches 30, 18 Trains Cancelled.

According to Akash Agarwal, founder of Bal Yuva Mandal, the Ganesh idol is designed to reflect India's triumph in the Champions Trophy, with the idol holding the trophy in one hand and the Indian flag in the other.

The pandal is decorated in tricolour hues and cutouts of senior players, such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja are erected.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Union Cabinet Meeting at 11 AM Today in Delhi.

This also marks the 26th year that Bal Yuva Mandal has been placing Ganesh idols with unique themes. Last year, their concept was centred around Article 370. The community, comprising 25 members, strives to provide a new and distinct experience for devotees visiting their pandal each year.

The Ganesh idol is named "India Wale". Devotees can look forward to a unique celebration that combines sports enthusiasm with spiritual fervour.

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Earlier in July, the Maharashtra government declared the public Ganeshotsav as the "Maharashtra State Festival." The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who said the tradition of public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak.

"This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, freedom, self-respect, and linguistic pride. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra," Shelar had told the Assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)