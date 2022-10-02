Hyderabad, Oct 2 (PTI) The city police on Sunday said three persons were arrested for allegedly conspiring to hurl grenades on public gatherings.

Also Read | Udhampur Bus Blasts: Pakistan Exposed as Lashkar-E-Taiba Module Behind Explosions Uncovered, 1 Nabbed.

An official release from the police said on credible information that Abdul Zahed, resident of Malakpet, here, who was involved in several terror-related cases in the city in the past revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again, conspired to cause terror acts including blasts and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad to create terror among the minds of common public.

Also Read | Jharkhand Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of People Killed in Road Mishap.

Zahed was previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad including a suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner's task-force office Begumpet in 2005. He was in regular touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers, the release said.

Zahed, in his confession has revealed that at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers he recruited the two other accused-Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan.

During searches, four hand grenades allegedly to be used targeting public gatherings through his group members, were recovered from the possession of the accused, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)