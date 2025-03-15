Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): A shocking incident occurred in the Bhulaxmi temple under Saidabad police station limits in Hyderabad on Friday evening as an unknown person attacked the temple accountant with a chemical.

The accountant identified as Narsing Rao sustained minor injuries in the attack.

According to the police, "Yesterday, an unknown person visited the Bhulaxmi temple and engaged in a conversation with the temple accountant, Narsing Rao, about the cost of Anna Prasad. During the conversation, he suddenly poured a chemical on Narsing Rao's head, causing him minor injuries. We have registered a case and are searching for the unknown person."

The police have registered a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the unknown person. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

