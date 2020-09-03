Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) NGO Sulabh International, in association with other private entities, distributed hygiene kits to the cyclone-hit villagers in the Sunderbans region of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Members of Sulabh School Sanitation club, a sister organisation of the NGO, doled out relief materials and sanitation kits, including footwear, face masks, phenyl and bleaching powder, to the affected villagers in the Sultanpur area of the district.

Apart from that, children were handed over books, stationeries, ORS packets, and young girls were given sanitary napkins, Rupak Roychoudhary, a member of the club, said.

Special awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene were held by the volunteers on the occasion for the school-going girls of the region. The distribution programme was organised keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, Roychoudhary said.

Cyclone Amphan, along with torrential rain, had struck parts of West Bengal on May 20, flattening houses, uprooting trees, snapping cables, and inundating low-lying areas.

Accessibility and connectivity continue to remain major concerns in the area, where people still face frequent power cuts and shortage of potable drinking water.

