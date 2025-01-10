Agartala, Jan 10 (PTI) Senior BJP MP Biplab Deb on Friday said he liked former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar but not his party's system, which he claimed, made the people idle.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the advisory committee of the Agartala airport, Deb claimed the CPI(M)-led Left Front government did nothing for the development of the airport and it happened during the BJP's rule.

Deb became the chief minister of Tripura after toppling Sarkar's government in 2018. He stayed in the post till February 2022 before resigning.

"I said this in front of the PM in Thiruvananthapuram that I like former CM Manik Sarkar but don't like his party's system because they have caused maximum damage to the state. They have made the people idle," he said.

Deb said that in the meeting various issues -- from passenger amenities and exorbitant rent of shops in the airport to augmenting flight services -- were discussed.

"We have discussed many issues, including additional direct flights from Delhi to Agartala. Besides, the suspended flight services between Agartala and Shillong, and Agartala and Aizawl came up. The airport authority has taken some initiatives to increase flight services," he said.

On the proposed flight services to Chittagong in Bangladesh, the MP said it can only be introduced after normalcy returns in the neighbouring country.

"The present situation in Bangladesh is not favourable for taking up any dialogue for international flight services. We are ready. The service can be introduced only after the situation improves," he said.

