India News | I Will Bring More Schemes to Tirunelveli Constituency: TN BJP Vice President Nainar Nagenthiran on His Candidature

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Nainar Nagenthiran on Thursday expressed his gratitude to BJP National President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP State President K Annamalai for announcing his candidature from Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

He assured that he would bring more schemes to Tirunelveli if he won from the constituency in the upcoming polls.

Nainar Nagenthiran said, "I am thankful to BJP National President JP Nadda, PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, BJP State President K Annamalai for giving me this opportunity. Since I was a minister, I have been trying to help the people of the district and they also love me irrespective of caste and religion. I will bring more schemes to this constituency. This is my promise."

BJP on Thursday released a list of nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu fielding former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South and party's state chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will be in the fray from Nilgiris.

According to the list, senior leaders AC Shanmugam will contest from Vellore and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari.

Vinoj P Selvam will contest from Chennai Central, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, TR Paarivendhar from Perambalur and Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi.

Soundararajan resigned from her