Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday addressed the top brass of the Central Air Command and urged them to ensure robust physical and cyber security of airbases and assets.

In his address to the Commanders, the Air Chief emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices and ensure robust physical and cyber security, the IAF said in a release.

He directed the Commanders to ensure that the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets are kept at the highest level. The chief appreciated the role of Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.Urging the Commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, the Air Chief Marshal stressed the need to augment the combat capability of the Indian Air Force through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation. (ANI)

