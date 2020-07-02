New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday inaugurated the two-day Senior Air Staff Officers' Conference.

The conference was conducted through video conferencing, in a first of its kind effort in the backdrop of the prevailing security environment and COVID-19 pandemic, read a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Doctor Dr Fuad Halim Provides Dialysis at Rs 50 Per Procedure Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Bhadauria appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations. He commended the effort put in towards integrated training of air warriors of all streams to meet the present and future operational requirements.

While addressing the Senior Air Staff Officers (SASOs), he emphasised the need for further enhancing IAF's operational capabilities as well as improving the serviceability of mission-critical systems.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Rise to 92,175 After 2,373 New Cases Reported Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

He highlighted the need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make IAF a formidable combat force, the statement added.

The SASOs' Conference is held bi-annually wherein pointed discussions would take place towards operational capability enhancements, focused training to tackle contemporary challenges with available assets and automation efforts in the IAF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)