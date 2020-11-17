Kanpur, Nov 17 (PTI) A 29-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty in Chakeri area here, police said on Tuesday.

Corporal Vinil P Pathrob, who hailed from Kerala, was on duty at Mawaiyya post on Monday when he shot himself on the right temple, Chakeri Station House Officer (SHO)Ravi Srivastava said.

After hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found the corporal dead, lying in a pool of blood, the SHO said.

The motive behind him taking the extreme step was not known immediately, Srivastava said.

The body was handed over to his unit for further formalities, police said.

