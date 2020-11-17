Kolkata, November 17: The ban on Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar is there this year amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to a Times of India report, the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order banning it at the former lake, sought by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). Chhath Puja 2020: Delhi Government Bans Community Celebrations at Ghats to Control Spread of COVID-19.

Chatt puja will be celebrated on November 20 this year, which falls on a Friday. Listing the matter for hearing on November 23, the apex court questioned KMDA’s urgency in seeking to overturn the two-year NGT order and asked why it had not approached the court earlier.

Last week, the Delhi government banned community Chhath Puja 2020 celebrations at Ghats amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. This decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

