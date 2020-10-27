By Parts Of Jcb, Trucks, Tractors Taken To Kedarnath Using Chinook Helicopter

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): The state government has taken help from Indian forces to transport construction equipments to Kedarnath.

Chinook helicopters are being used to transport parts of JCB, trucks, tractors to Kedarnath.

According to Karnaprayag Tehsildar, Sohan Singh Rangad, From Gauchar airstrip, the parts of JCB, trucks, tractors have started to be taken to Kedarnath from this morning through Chinook helicopter.

They will be used for construction work in Kedarnath. This work will continue till 1 pm in the afternoon, the Tehsildar said. (ANI)

