Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out a flying display in Hyderabad.

The team will have their final aerobatic display of the 2021-22 season in Hakimpet on April 3, the Press Information Bureau, Defence Wing said.

Surya Kiran aerobatic team, popularly known as the Ambassadors of the IAF, has the distinction of being among a handful of nine aircraft formation aerobatic teams in the world, the release said.

The team whose motto is 'Sadaiv Sarvottam' (Always the Best) will also be doing a flypast in the skies of Hyderabad on April 2.

They fly the Hawk Mk132 aircraft, licence manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the release added further. (ANI)

