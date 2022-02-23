New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising a three-day fair from Wednesday to highlight the craft demonstrations and exhibitions of renowned Indian craftsmen.

The mela, named 'Coalescence: Craft-Culture-Community-Climate' is being held at Bikaner House till Friday.

The ICCR said that there is 22 craftsperson from 11 states exhibiting five forms of Indian traditional art forms -- crafts (Bamboo Art), textiles, traditional and folk art, beauty aromatics and recycled products.

The event was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajya Sabha MP and ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

"I thank ICCR for organising this show. All the crafts that you see today are the continuation of the long extension of Indian civilisation and ethos, which have been in existence for a few thousand years. That continuation needs to be celebrated," Lekhi said at the inauguration.

The programme, which is being celebrated as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', will also include a cultural evening at Purana Qila on February 23,

The ICCR said that the mela is to highlight how India's craft practices can help balance the ecology of the planet while sustaining India's cultural heritage, local livelihoods and meeting the Millennium Development Goal.

The work depends on clean air, good soil, greenery, forest and plants, clean water and all sentient beings, the ICCR said.

"Indian culture for these reasons, celebrates tree, river, mountain, forest, plants and animals. All are considered sacred and associated with some deity so that humans understand they have to be honoured, preserved and cherished for their survival," the ICCR said in the statement.

