Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Rajkamal on Saturday rescued six Sri Lankan fishermen along with the boat during a sea-air coordinated operation.

According to the ICG, a coast guard Dornier located one fishing boat adrift approximately 190 nautical miles north-west of Port Blair. The boat was identified to be Sri Lankan and the same was corroborated with MRCC Colombo message.

"Undertaking sea-air coordinated operation, Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkamal rescued six Sri Lankan fishermen along with boat in the early morning hours of July 11, braving the rough sea and bad weather," said ICG in a release.

"The crew condition was observed to be stable and were supplied with basic necessities. The boat is now being towed to Port Blair," it said.

All precautions towards COVID-19 pandemic were undertaken, it added. (ANI)

