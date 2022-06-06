Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) With some Hindu organisations seeking clarification on the ownership of the 'Idgah Maidan' at Chamarajpet here, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday clarified that its records refer to the place as a playground and not 'Idgah Maidan'.

'Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi', 'Sanathan Sansthan' and allied outfits were up in arms, saying they should also be allowed to offer prayers on the ‘Idgah Maidan' since it belongs to the BBMP and not a particular community.

“This is BBMP property and the joint commissioner of the west BBMP Zone is the custodian. I have spoken to him. Other than 'two occasions', he can take a call on allowing other activities,” BBMP special commissioner Dr Harish Kumar told reporters.

He added that the Joint Commissioner told him that the Maidan is a playground and belongs to BBMP.

Kumar said there is a court order on the playground that says that the place can be given twice a year for prayers.

“There is scope for all other activities with permission from him (Joint Commissioner),” he said.

A senior BBMP officer said the place refers to it (Idgah Maidan) as only a playground belonging to the BBMP and there is no document to show that it is 'Idgah Maidan'.

He added that anyone willing to use the property for any other purpose can send a proposal to the BBMP, which would be examined and a decision taken accordingly.

The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi's spokesperson Mohan Gowda welcomed the clarification by the BBMP.

He, however, demanded that the BBMP should give in writing that the playground should not be limited to a ‘specific community' for their religious activities but for everyone.

Gowda added that All United Hindu Sanghtan would ask for the playground for Yoga Day celebrations, 75th independence Day celebration and Lord Ganesha festival.

