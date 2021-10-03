Idukki (Kerala) [India], October 3 (ANI): A seven-year-old minor boy was allegedly killed in a family dispute in Kerala's Idukki on Sunday morning, police said.

The boy was hit by a hammer by one of his relatives following a family dispute, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Althaf Riyaz. The boy's mother, grandmother and brother also sustained injuries in the attack and were hospitalised.

"The accused was identified as Shahjahan who is the brother-in-law of Althaf's mother Safia. The ongoing family dispute was led to the murder, police said.

The accused fled after committing the crime, police said.

As per a statement, a case has already been registered regarding the dispute. Further investigation on the matter is underway. (ANI)

