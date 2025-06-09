Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): A pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occured near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road, due to which ASP Konta Division, Sukma district, Akash Rao Giripunje sustained serious injuries, according to IG Bastar P Sundarraj on Monday.

Some other officers and jawans were injured due to the IED blast.

"A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans have also been injured in this pressure IED blast", IG Sundarraj said in his statement.

According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the call by CPI (M) for Bharat Bandh on June 10.

IG Sundarraj also mentioned that all the injured are being treated at the Konta Hospital. Meanwhile, ASP Giripunje's condition is critical. Efforts are being made to shift him to a higher medical centre soon for better treatment.

"ASP Akash Rao Giripunje was on foot patrol duty in the area to prevent any kind of Naxalite incident in view of the call for Bharat Bandh on 10 June by CPI(M). All the injured are being treated at Konta Hospital. Among the injured, the condition of ASP Akash Rao is very serious and critical. The other injured are currently out of danger. Efforts are on to shift Additional SP Akash Rao to a higher medical centre soon for better treatment", IG Sundarraj added in his statement.

On Saturday, seven Naxalites, including two high-ranking leaders, were killed in a major anti-Naxal operation conducted by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district between June 5 and 7, officials informed.

According to officials, the operation, led jointly by the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) in the dense forest region of the National Park area, also resulted in the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and communication equipment.

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj, said that so far, a total of 7 bodies of Naxal cadres have been recovered by security forces during the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the National Park area of Bijapur district. These include the bodies of Central Committee Member Gautam @ Sudhakar and Bhaskar, a Telangana State Committee Member.

"It is worth mentioning that, as part of the continued anti-Naxal operations in the National Park area of Bijapur district, a total of 7 Naxal bodies have been recovered following multiple encounters that took place on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of June 2025," he added. (ANI)

