Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a jibe at the Congress termed it as an "endangered" party.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Friday.

"Congress and its leaders have been repeatedly saying that democracy and the Constitution are endangered, democracy is not in danger, the Constitution is in safe hands, but if someone is endangered, then it's the Congress party. Congress is going into the trough," Chouhan said.

"They (Congress) repeatedly talk about sending (leaders) to jail. Today, I wish to ask one question. I was 17 years old, studying in 11th grade, and I was sent to jail during the Emergency. Back then PM was the late Indira Gandhi. Who tore up the Constitution? Who strangled democracy? Who sent not only the leaders but also children to jail?" the BJP leader asked.

"Earlier the belief might have been that no matter how big a crime that a neta commits, no action would be taken against him. However, the government of Bharatiya Janata Party, the Prime Minister is Narendra Modi has said if anyone commits any wrong, he will go to jail," Chouhan said.

"The Congress' situation is more like an angry cat scratching at a pole. Rahul Gandhi is making weird statements like if BJP wins (Lok Sabha polls) the country will be set on fire. Does Congress want to set the country on fire? Does Sonia Gandhi agree with Rahul Gandhi's statement?" the BJP leader asked.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala and said the upcoming Lok Sabha election 'is a fight for democracy and the Constitution of India.'

"This election is a fight to save democracy and the constitution. On one side, the Congress Party and the INDIA alliance are fighting for democracy and the Constitution. On the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP members are engaged in destroying democracy and the Constitution," the Congress MP said.

Chouhan is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Vidisha parliamentary seat and the election will be held here in the third phase on May 7 along with seven other parliamentary seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. (ANI)

