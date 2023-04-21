Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 21 (ANI): Reacting to former president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress levelling a series of harassment allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said it is the matter of the Congress and if they (Assam Congress) don't resolve it, then the law will take its course.

The Assam chief minister said he still believes it is a matter of Congress and if they can tackle the issue, then there is no need for involving the CID or police.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Approves Over 2,600 4G Towers for Villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

"If they do not resolve the issue and keep pending it for a long time, then the police will have to do the needful. I am in the BJP, but want to suggest to them if the police get involved in the matter, then there will be an inquiry and the matter will reach the court. We don't want that the matter concerning a daughter of Assam to reach the court. I think they (Assam Congress) should resolve the issue through reconciliation. Even after waiting a day or two, if the issue is not resolved, then the law will have to run its course," CM Sarma said.

An FIR has been registered and the National Commission for Women has sent a letter to the DGP urging to conduct an enquiry, he added.

Also Read | Imgur To Remove Pornographic and Anonymous Content From Internet.

"I am saying from the beginning that the complainant is a daughter of Assam. The way the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has tackled this matter is depressing. They (Assam Congress) are thinking that the complainant has given the wrong statement and the IYC president is on the right side. I would have been happy if Assam Congress had talked in favour of the daughter of Assam. But we have seen a completely opposite scene on TV," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said while interacting with media at Sarupathar in Golaghat district.

However, the former Assam Youth Congress chief on Friday reportedly gave her statement before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Guwahati on her harassment allegation against the IYC president.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Wednesday wrote to the Director General of Police, Assam to personally look into the harassment allegation levelled by the Assam Youth Congress chief against the Indian Youth Congress national president. She urged the DGP to conduct a fair and time-bound inquiry into the matter, said a press release by NCW on Wednesday.

The NCW took cognisance of a Twitter post by the Assam Youth Congress chief against the national chief alleging harassment and discrimination, said the statement.

In the release, the NCW stated, "The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post enclosing screenshots of posts made by President, Indian Youth Congress, Assam alleging harassment, use of derogatory language and discrimination against the President of Indian Youth Congress. In furtherance, the Assam chief has posted on her Twitter handle that she even raised her grievance with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, however, there was no action taken on her complaint."

NCW further stated that the Commission is appalled and disappointed and has taken cognizance of the allegations levelled by the Assam Youth Congress chief against the national chief.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Assam to look into it and inquire about the allegations levelled against the Youth Congress chief in a fair and time-bound manner," read the statement.

According to the official release, the Commission has sought a detailed report on the matter. Meanwhile, the Commission will also inquire into the matter, said the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)