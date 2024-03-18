Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur emphasised the importance of vigilance in combating cybercrime. He urged victims of cyber fraud to lodge complaints promptly on helpline number 1930.

He warned that in today's digital landscape, where online transactions and the use of UPI or net banking, are on the rise, cybercriminals employ deceptive methods to transfer money from victims' accounts to their own.

He stressed the importance of reporting cyber fraud incidents promptly to helpline number 1930. "Doing so during the "golden hours" significantly increases the likelihood of freezing fraudulent amounts, with around a 70 per cent success rate," he said.

Addressing the media in Rohtak district today, Kapur stressed the need for individuals to shield themselves from enticing offers and refrain from sharing OTP, emphasising that OTP is never required to receive money but is essential for withdrawing funds. He cautioned against falling for schemes enticing investments in trading or stock markets through WhatsApp groups and fake websites.

Moreover, Kapur highlighted other tactics employed by cybercriminals, such as threats to block phone numbers citing TRAI guidelines or impersonating officials from agencies like CBI, ED, or police to extort money by instilling fear of FIRs. He also noted instances where fraudsters exploit people's emotions by fabricating medical emergencies to solicit immediate money transfers.

Kapur urged people to verify requests for money transfers and remain vigilant. (ANI)

