Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Chairman Dileep Sanghani had darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

TTD officials welcomed him and made arrangements for the darshan. At the Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings, and TTD officials presented the temple's teertha prasadams to him.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 2, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In addition, Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari conducted a darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

TTD officials welcomed the minister and made special arrangements for the darshan.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Chokes As AQI Breaches 400 Mark; Thick Smog Envelops NCR (Watch Video).

At the Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings, and TTD officials presented the temple's teertha prasadams to the minister.

Today marks the auspicious occasion of Kaishika Dwadashi, and the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam was conducted with great elegance at the temple. Between 4:30 am and 5:30 am, Lord Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, accompanied by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, graciously bestowed blessings upon devotees during a procession along the temple streets (mada veedhis).

In light of the gentle rain, the Lord provided darshan to the assembled devotees within the Ghatatopam mandapam.

Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, also known as Venkatathurai Varu or Snapana Beram, is taken out in procession along with Sridevi and Bhudevi only once a year on Kaishika Dwadashi before sunrise.

After the procession, the deities were brought back to the Bangaru Vakili (Golden Entrance), and the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam was performed as per tradition, accompanied by the recitation of the Kaishika Purana.

This special celebration is held only once a year. Among the five berams (forms of the Lord), Ugra Srinivasa Murthy remains inside the sanctum throughout the year and comes out only on this day to bless devotees during the procession. Later, temple priests perform the Asthanam by presenting the temple accounts to the Lord.

'Kaisika Dwadasi' is considered one of the most important annual festivals celebrated with religious fervour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)