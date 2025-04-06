Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited(IFFCO's) Kalol branch in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and laid the foundation stone for the Beej Anusandhan Kendra, the Ministry of Cooperation said in a release.

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah stated that today marks the Golden Jubilee of IFFCO's Kalol Plant and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Beej Anusandhan Kendra.

He said that the 50 years of IFFCO's glorious journey demonstrate how incredible results are achieved when cooperative and corporate values work together. He mentioned that IFFCO has efficiently handled all aspects related to research and development, marketing, branding, and reaching every household.

Shah emphasized that India is now self-reliant in the field of food grains, and IFFCO has played a significant role in this achievement.

He said that IFFCO has connected farmers with fertilizers and has further worked to connect fertilizers with cooperatives. He added that IFFCO now stands proudly after completing fifty years of its glorious journey.

Shah expressed confidence that when IFFCO celebrates its centenary, its reputation will have grown significantly among cooperative organizations worldwide.

The Union Home Minister said that IFFCO has also carried out various types of research and development work. He mentioned that when the groundbreaking ceremony of IFFCO's Kalol factory took place, it was considered a major revolution at that time. As time progressed, IFFCO conducted research and experiments in areas like Nano Urea, Nano DAP, Nano Liquid, Urea, Liquid DAP, etc., and increased production.

On this occasion, several dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, were present.

He highlighted that IFFCO has made India's cooperative sector prominent globally in the field of Nano Urea and Nano DAP.

He added that IFFCO's Nano Urea and Nano DAP are now reaching all over the world.

Shah further said that IFFCO has increased its capacity, expanded its reach to farmers' fields, and worked to bring the results of laboratory experiments through research and development directly to the fields.

Union Home Minister said that today marks the establishment of the Beej Anusandhan Kendra in Gandhinagar. He mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has initiated several new ventures in every sector of the country, as per the release.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Cooperation has undertaken nearly 62 unprecedented initiatives in the country's cooperative sector. He further noted that recently, Parliament passed a bill for the establishment of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that today marks the establishment of the Beej Anusandhan Kendra in Gandhinagar.

He stated that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Ministry of Cooperation has undertaken nearly 62 unprecedented initiatives in the country's cooperative sector. He further noted that recently, Parliament passed a bill for the establishment of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University.

Amit Shah said that today, IFFCO has launched the Beej Anusandhan Kendra, and IFFCO has a track record of completing every task it has undertaken.

He stated that this Beej Anusandhan Kendra will increase productivity on our land, make the produce more nutritious, reduce the use of water and fertilizers, and improve the quality of seeds. The center will also work on the preservation of our ancient seeds, some of which are thousands of years old.

Shah further mentioned that when IFFCO was established 50 years ago, no one could have imagined that it would reach this level. Similarly, today, as the foundation for the Beej Anusandhan Kendra has been laid, this center will also prove to be a vital factor in enhancing the prosperity of our farmers.The

Union Minister of Cooperation said that to strengthen our cooperative institutions, we need to focus on strengthening primary cooperative societies and cooperative dairies. He mentioned that for this, the government has worked on computerization, linking primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) with new activities, and including the entire economic cycle of dairies into the cooperative system under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He stated that today, IFFCO has production units in five locations across three states -- Kandla, Kalol, Phulpur, Amla, and Paradip -- and we have become self-reliant in the fertilizer sector. Shah further mentioned that the current fertilizer production capacity is 9 million metric tons, with sales reaching 11 million metric tons, a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore, and a profit of Rs 3,200 crore.

Shah said that in the past fifty years, the journey from chemical fertilizers to nano fertilizers and bio fertilizers has taken place under the leadership of IFFCO. He mentioned that when IFFCO was established, our focus in fertilizers was on bulk application, but today our focus is on targeted and controlled release, which ensures that nutrients are delivered without degrading our soil.

He added that earlier, fertilizers had high costs and low efficiency, but now, IFFCO has made fertilizers low-cost and high-efficiency.

Union Minister of Cooperation noted that with Nano Urea and Nano DAP Liquid, there is no need to apply additional fertilizers. He highlighted that today IFFCO has increased its production capacity to such an extent that its products are now being exported all over the world.

He said that IFFCO's 50 years have been dedicated to agriculture, grain production, the rural economy, and the prosperity of farmers. Similarly, he mentioned that IFFCO's next 50 years, moving towards a century, will be focused on modernizing farming, making it the most productive, preserving our agricultural land, and protecting the environment. (ANI)

