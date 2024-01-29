New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Investigations into a security breach at IGI Airport have revealed that the person who had scaled the perimeter wall of the airport and entered into an unauthorised area was a drug addict, an official said on Monday.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against accused Ibraahim (22) and booked him under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 22 of the Aircraft Security Rules, 2023 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police station, the official said.

On Saturday, at about 1.30 pm, an Air India pilot spotted the man near the runway of the IGI Airport and informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) which directed the CISF to pursue him.

The intruder was apprehended by the CISF personnel handed over to the Delhi Police.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for securing the "hypersensitive" Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, suspended a head constable on charges of dereliction of duty.

According to police, Ibraahim is a resident of Nuh, Haryana. He had scaled the perimeter wall of the IGI Airport and reached the runway before being apprehended.

Ibraahim was medically examined and interrogated where he was found under the influence of smack, a banned narcotic substance, a police officer said.

He was thoroughly interrogated by security agencies also and later produced before the court from where he was sent to Tihar jail, the official said, adding that he is a drug addict.

The CISF has launched an inquiry into the serious security breach at the "hypersensitive" civil aviation facility and has suspended a head constable who was on duty that day, the sources told PTI.

The "alarming" incident came during the high-alert sounded by security agencies for the Republic Day celebrations with special measures to check sabotage activities in view of the extreme cold weather and accompanying fog, a senior officer said.

The CISF provides a counter-terrorist security cover to the IGI Airport and is responsible for securing its perimeter wall too.

