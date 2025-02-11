Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti on Tuesday visited a commando training centre here and directed officials to upgrade the infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of modern counter-terrorism and security operations.

The visit of the IGP to the centre at Sunjwan was to review the capabilities and preparedness of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, an official said.

During the visit, the IGP reviewed the existing facilities and infrastructure at the centre to assess their effectiveness in training specialised forces.

The senior officer directed that immediate steps be taken to further upgrade the infrastructure, ensuring it supports the evolving demands of modern counter-terrorism and security operations, the official said.

He also emphasised the importance of modernising training techniques and providing state-of-the-art facilities for the personnel. Specific instructions were given for the upgradation of training grounds and the enhancement of accommodation facilities and equipment, the official said.

The IGP also stressed the need for regular maintenance of the existing infrastructure to ensure that the personnel receive optimal training conditions.

He called for a comprehensive review of all the training modules and suggested the inclusion of more specialised courses aimed at sharpening the tactical, physical, and psychological readiness of the police commandos, the official said.

