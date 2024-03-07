Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) The ninth edition of the IIT Madras Entrepreneurship Summit 2024 began here on Thursday.

The four-day event will feature 1,000-plus business founders, 50-plus investors and 15,000 students from across India. It will also host a free-for-all Start-up Expo, featuring 100 innovative start-ups that will present their cutting-edge products and services, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship is the most important building block for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Through this summit IIT Madras aspires to bring in several young entrepreneurs, VCs, academia, industry and government together to march towards a technology superpower India," Kamakoti told reporters here.

E-Summit 2024 will be featuring 50-plus highly notable speakers and 50-plus events spread across four conclaves: Youth Conclave, Innovators' Conclave, Start-up Conclave anchored by Vi Business, and Start-up Essentials Conclave anchored by Trilegal, a release here said.

It is the first-ever student-run entrepreneurial gathering in India to have received ISO, Startup India, and UNESCO certifications, it added.

Speaking about this year's E-Summit, Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said the Entrepreneurship Cell was an initiative spearheaded by students aiming to share insights on entrepreneurship and to encourage networking among emerging entrepreneurs.

The release quoting Gummadi said the 9th E-Summit is planned as an in-person event, providing a valuable platform for numerous students and entrepreneurs to interact and connect directly.

Richa Agarwal, Faculty Advisor, E-Cell, IIT Madras, said that over the last few years, India's start-up ecosystem has played an outsized role in driving economic growth and innovation by creating job opportunities, attracting investments, disrupting traditional industries, introducing new technologies and business models and contributing to the overall transformation of India.

