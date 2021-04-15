Roorkee, Apr 15: A student died at a COVID quarantine centre on the IIT campus here after he tested negative for the infection, prompting the authorities to launch a magisterial probe.

The 23-year-old MTech student, a resident of Chandigarh, died on Wednesday night. Garhwal Division Commissioner Ravinath Raman said the RT-PCR test report of the IIT student had come out negative recently.

A magisterial inquiry will be launched into the incident to find out the cause of his death, he said. Bihar Shocker: Covid-19 Patient Dies Outside Hospital As Authorities, Doctors Welcome Minister Mangal Pandey.

Eighty-nine students of the IIT-Roorkee tested positive for COVID-19 recently, prompting the authorities there to declare three buildings on its campus as containment zones.

