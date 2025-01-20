Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Abhay Singh, who gained fame as 'IITan Baba' at the Maha Kumbh with the claim of being an aerospace engineer from IIT-Bombay, has been banned from the Juna Akhara camp, with its spokesperson describing him as "educated lunatic" who "abused" his guru.

Juna Akhara's international spokesperson Srimahant Narayan Giri said Abhay Singh's act goes against the guru-disciple tradition and sanyas (renunciation).

"He (Singh) had not become a sadhu. He came here from Lucknow just like that and was roaming around as a self-proclaimed sadhu," Giri told PTI on Monday.

According to him, Singh had come to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with Mahant Someshwar Guru. "He is an educated lunatic. He used abusive language against his Guru Mahant Someshwar Puri on social media. So he has been banned from coming to the akhara camp and its surroundings," Giri said.

Reacting to the development, Singh said on social media that he left the akhara when its members refused to let him stay there. Asserting that he had plans to stay at the akhara for four-five days to observe its functioning, he said that everything went wrong after gaining fame.

Juna Akhara's international spokesperson said that discipline is paramount at the akhara and one who does not have respect for the guru will not have any respect for the Sanatan Dharma either.

"Every member of the Akhara has to live in discipline. But Abhay Singh broke this tradition by insulting his guru. In view of this, the disciplinary committee of the akhara recommended action against him and he was expelled," Giri added.

When asked about his expulsion, Singh said, "When the akhara refused to let me come, I left from there. After all, it is their property."

To a question who his Guru is, he said, "I learn from whoever I meet. Even in the akhara, it was Lord Shiva who taught me how to meditate. My parents spent money on my education, but where was the love?"

"My plan was to stay there for four to five days, and I had come to see the work of the Akharas. But after gaining fame, everything went wrong," Singh added.

