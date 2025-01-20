New Delhi, January 20: The Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO was fully subscribed on Monday, achieving an impressive overall subscription rate of 75.11 times by 12:00 PM on the final day of bidding. The company aims to raise INR 199.45 crore through this IPO, and the shares are set to be listed on both the NSE and BSE platforms.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd was subscribed 7.06 times on the first day of bidding, which took place on Thursday. As per reports, the IPO received bids for 10,95,20,730 shares exceeding the 1,55,12,978 shares that were on offered. Additionally, the company reportedly received INR 59.83 crore from six institutional investors on January 15, the day before the IPO opened.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals deals in the distribution of refrigerants and industrial gases. The company serves in different sectors, which include automotive manufacturing, refrigeration, air conditioning, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and more.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP, Price Band and Subscription Status

According to reports, the grey market premium (GMP) for Stallion India Fluorochemicals' IPO today is +43, which indicates that the shares are trading at a premium of INR 43 in the grey market. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium, the estimated listing price for Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares is projected to be INR 133 apiece. It represents an increase of 47.78% over the IPO price of INR 90.

The Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO has seen demand, with subscriptions reportedly reached 188.29 times by the third day of the subscription period. The IPO received bids for an 2,92,09,12,500 shares against the 1,55,12,978 shares. The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 96.76 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors experienced a subscription rate of 422.33 times. Additionally, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 172.93 times.

