Rajpura (Pb), Dec 8 (PTI) The Punjab Excise department on Tuesday unearthed a spurious liquor manufacturing unit during a raid operation at Rajpura in Patiala district, officials said.

Joint Commissioner of Excise Naresh Dubey said 20,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol (used in making liquor), 43 cases of illegal countrymade liquor and some labels were seized from the unit.

A tank carrying distilled illegal liquor was also seized, the officer said.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Rajpura Police Station, he added.

