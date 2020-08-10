Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The meteorological department on Monday corrected its forecast of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" to only "heavy rainfall at isolated places".

In its earlier forecast, the department had predicted that south west monsoon would become active again from Monday and that Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Million, As Per Trackers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

It said on Monday that the low pressure area is being developed in the Bay of Bengal at a slow pace.

"The correction is issued for the same reason as the low pressure area is developing slowly. Mumbai as well as Maharashtra's coastal area will witness an active south west monsoon in the next 4-5 days," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)