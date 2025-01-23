New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The American Meteorological Society's (AMS) Scientific and Technological Activities Commission has conferred the Outstanding Service Award for 2025 on Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The AMS' Committee on Tropical Meteorology and Tropical Cyclone honoured Mohapatra for enhancing tropical cyclone prediction and warning systems in the Indian Ocean region through exceptional leadership and services.

A PhD holder in Physics, Mohapatra also serves as India's Permanent Representative to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the third vice president of the UN weather agency.

Mohapatra, who has earned the sobriquet of the ‘cyclone man of India', has a vast experience in refining weather prediction technology.

