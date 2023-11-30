Chennai, November 30: The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. These regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 30 and December 2 to 4, read the post by IMD on X.

"Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience very heavy to isolated heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between November 30 and December 2-4. Stay alert and stay safe!," IMD posted on X. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm, Lightning and Moderate Rainfall Likely Over These Places Today, Says Meteorological Centre.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram districts of Tamil and Puducherry and Karaikal area.

"Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea moved west-northwestwards and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal at 08:30 hours IST of today, November 30. It is likely to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Continuing to move further west-northwestward, it would intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around March 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach the North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts around the early morning of December 4 as a cyclonic storm," read another post by IMD on X.

"Sky conditions are likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Very heavy rain is also likely in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degree Celsius. For the next 48 hours: Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be 29-30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 24-25 degrees Celsius," said B.

Geetha Scientist 'D' Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. Heavy rainfall was reported in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the entire state, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. School Holiday in Tiruvallur: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on November 30 Due To Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu.

According to the IMD, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram, received the heaviest rainfall. The highest rainfall of 19 cm was recorded in Avadi in Tiruvallur district.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Avadi in Tiruvallur district. While other badly affected areas include Zone 06 D65 Kolathur (Chennai), Zone 06 T.V.K Nagar (Chennai), and Ponneri (Tiruvallur district), all of which received 15 cm of rain. Ambattur (Chennai), Zone 08 Malar Colony (Chennai), and Thalaignayer (Nagapattinam district) each received 14 cm of rain. Cholavaram (Tiruvallur district) and Zone 12 Alandhur (Chennai) recorded 13 cm of rain each.

Schools in Chennai remain closed on Thursday (November 30) due to continuous heavy downpour. Several areas of the city witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

