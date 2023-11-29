Tiruvallur collector has announced to close the schools and colleges in the district due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and other northern coastal regions of the state. “As Northeast Monsoon is widespread in Tiruvallur district and the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning tomorrow (30.11.2023), all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district will be closed for the benefit of students,” the Tiruvallur collector tweeted on X official account. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely Over These Places Today, Says Chennai Meteorological Centre.

Tiruvallur School Holiday

Tamil Nadu | As India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning tomorrow (30.11.2023), all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur District will be closed for the benefit of students: Tiruvallur Collector — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

