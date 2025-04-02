Ranchi, Apr 2 (PTI) The IMD has issued an 'Orange' (be prepared) alert for hailstorm, thunderstorm and gusty winds for three days in parts of Jharkhand, a weather official said on Wednesday.

The state's weather is likely to change from Wednesday with the possibility of thunderstorms, accompanied by rains and gusty winds in western, central and southern parts of Jharkhand.

"On Thursday, the southern and central parts of the state are likely to witness hailstorms coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds at an expected speed of up to 60 kmph," according to a weather bulletin of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Similar weather conditions may continue in parts of the state till April 4.

The maximum temperature, which is hovering between 34 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, might fall due to the development.

Bokaro registered the state's maximum temperature at 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while Jamshedpur and Daltonganj recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Ranchi recorded 34.4 degrees Celsius.

