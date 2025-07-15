Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Srinagar with a warning 'Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning' for today and tomorrow.

According to IMD, the forecast for Tuesday is 'Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm', whereas the forecast for tomorrow is 'generally cloudy ' with a possibility of rain, Thunderstorm, or Duststorm. The temperature for both days will be 30 degrees with 18 degrees of humidity.

The monsoon season has also created havoc across Himachal Pradesh. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the havoc claimed a total of 105 lives between June 20 and July 14, 2025.

As per the official cumulative report released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) under the Department of Revenue, out of 105 deaths, 61 deaths were directly caused by rain-related calamities such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, fire incidents, cloudbursts, and electrocution.

The remaining 44 people lost their lives in road accidents, which have rapidly increased due to the slippery terrain, poor visibility, and road damage caused by heavy rainfall.

During this period, the SDMA noted 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 major landslides. The authority has deployed rescue teams, and restoration efforts are also ongoing in the flood-hit regions and on many blocked road sections.

The Himachal Pradesh government has requested people to avoid non-essential travel and stay alert to official weather warnings. Relief and ex-gratia payments are being distributed to affected families.

The SDMA has advised residents to avoid travel in high-risk zones, as rainfall is expected to continue, especially near hillsides and rivers. Continuous monitoring, early warning systems, and rapid response mechanisms remain activated across the state.

Other districts such as Shimla, Solan, Una, and Chamba also reported infrastructure damage, though to a lesser extent.

The SEOC did not mention any fresh casualty figures in this utility-focused bulletin. However, sources from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had earlier confirmed rising fatalities due to both rain-related incidents and road accidents during this monsoon season.

In its earlier report, the SDMA had cited 57 rain-related deaths and 41 road accident fatalities since June 20, 2025. (ANI)

