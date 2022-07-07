Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 7 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert to most of the districts in Kerala for next three days indicating isolated heavy rainfall, prompting the state government to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Parts of Kerala has been receiving incessant rains for the past few days and as per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of six people have died across the state due to rain-related incidents since July 3.

According to SDMA, Thrissur has opened two camps, while Alappuzha and Ernakulam one each and there are 58 inmates in those camps.

"Four people have been killed in Idukki district while one person each died in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts," a senior SDMA official told PTI.

A total of 11 houses were completely damaged while 20 houses were partially damaged in the state from July 3 to 7.

District administrations of Kasaragod and Kannur have declared holiday to all educational institutions including professional colleges on July 8.

Meanwhile, the Idukki District collector has declared a holiday on Friday for educational institutions under Devikulam Taluk.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today cautioned people living in hilly areas in view of the IMD declaring a Yellow alert.

"There are reports that the water level in Kadalundi, Bharathapuzha, Shiriya, Karavannur, and Gayathri rivers of northern Kerala are rising. Similarly the water level in Vamanapuram, Neyyar, Karamana, kallada, Manimala and Meenachil rivers is also rising," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He also said Red alert have been issued around the regions of lower Periyar, Kallarkutti dams under the state Electricity Board.

