New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Parts of Odisha, West Bengal will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall later this week with a low-pressure area, formed over south Thailand and adjoining Andaman sea likely to intensify into depression by December 2 and intracycle storm by December 3, a senior IMD official said on Tuesday.

"A low-pressure area, formed over south Thailand and adjoining Andaman Sea today, is likely to move west-northwestwards and centre over Andaman in 12hrs to intensify into depression by December 2 and intracycle storm by December 3," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told ANI.

He said winds with speed of 40-60 kmph will prevail over Andaman Sea today.

"It will move northwestwards from December 3 to reach near north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by December 4 morning. Wind speed will then be 90-110 kmph over the west-central Bay of Bengal."

Mohapatra said a heavy to very heavy rainfall will be witnessed at a few places in Odisha on December 4, in West Bengal on December 5, and in the northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur on December 5 and 6.

"We have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea from December 2 onwards. Farmers are advised to secure their harvested standing crops in north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and northeastern states, as there will be significant damage," he said. (ANI)

