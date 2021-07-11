New Delhi, July 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa by Monday morning. The weather agency's bulletin also indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Moreover, heavy downpour may also take place at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra and Kutch, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Rainfall Activity To Pick Strength Along Himalayan Foothills Leading to Increased Inflow Into Rivers in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," the bulletin reads.

The IMD further informed that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and squally weather (45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) is very likely over west central and Southwest Arabian sea; Southeast, East central and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coasts; Lakshadweep area, West central and South Bay of Bengal along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts; Gulf of Mannar and Andaman Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

