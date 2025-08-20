Chandigarh [India], August 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a tehsil-level nowcast for Punjab and Haryana, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and varying intensities of rainfall in several districts till 6:12 pm.

In Punjab, thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall are very likely over parts of Sunam, Sangrur, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Samana, Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Abohar, Malout, Bathinda, Gidderbaha, Fazilka, Rampura Phul, Jaitu, Muktsar, Jalalabad, Bassi Pathana, Khanna, Payal, Kharar, Khamanon, Ludhiana East, Samrala, Bagha Purana, Faridkot, Moga, Firozpur, Zira, Shahkot, Patti, Sultanpur Lodhi, Tarn Taran, Khadur Sahib, Nihal Singhwala, Raikot, Jagraon, Ludhiana West, Phillaur, Nakodar, Phagwara, Jalandhar I & II, Kapurthala, and Nawanshahr.

In Haryana, light rainfall is very likely over parts of Fatehabad, Rania, Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Kaithal, Nilokheri, Narwana, Sirsa, Tohana, Kalayat, Ratia, Dabwali, Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula, Guhla, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Kalka.

The IMD has not issued any severe weather warning but has advised residents to remain alert, particularly in areas expecting thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph.

Earlier in the day, the Met Department also issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, indicating intense to very intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

The warning is valid for the next three hours, and residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, with waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected.

Sagar and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

